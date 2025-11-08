TN Ministers Nasar, Anbil review preparation for Nagore Dargah festival

TIRUCHY: Ministers SM Nasar and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi reviewed the ongoing preparations for the Kanduri festival at Nagore Dargah on Saturday and asked the district administration to ensure proper basic amenities for the devotees.

The 469th Kanduri Santhana Koodu festival, also known as the Kanduri festival and Nagore Dargah festival, is scheduled from November 21-30. Various departments from Nagapattinam have been pressed into the preparatory works for the festival.

On Saturday, the Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils SM Nasar and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi visited Nagore and reviewed the preparatory works.

The ministers asked the revenue department to remove the encroachments along the procession route and the municipal administration department to ensure proper basic amenities, including drinking water and toilets, and asked to depute 100 cleanliness workers in rotation and ensure removal of garbage.

The ministers also asked the police department to provide proper security. The officials informed that 1,100 police personnel monitored by three additional SPs and 15 DSPs would be deployed on duty, while 80 CCTV cameras would be installed at key spots. The traffic would be diverted during the major events from November 21 to December 1 to ensure free movement of the devotees during the procession.

Similarly, six medical camps and seven mobile medical teams would be established all around the festival days, and 45 special buses would be operated for the festival. District Collector P Akash and others accompanied the ministers for the review.