TN Minister Sakkarapani cites 6,453 MT Ragi procurement

CHENNAI: Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani said that the DMK regime has purchased 6,453 metric tonnes of finger millets (Ragi) from farmers over the past three years, benefiting 3,578 cultivators with payments of Rs 26.48 crore.

The finger millet procurement programme, initiated during the 2022–23 season in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri, saw an initial purchase of 514 metric tonnes. In the 2023–24 season, the scheme was expanded to include Erode and Salem, resulting in the procurement of 1,889 metric tonnes. During the 2024–25 season, these four districts collectively supplied 4,050 metric tonnes, marking a significant growth in production and farmer participation.

For the current 2025–26 procurement season, the State government has authorised the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) to procure 6,000 metric tonnes of finger millets directly from farmers between November 1, 2025, and January 31, 2026. The minimum support price (MSP) has been fixed at Rs 48,860 per metric tonne, an increase of Rs 5,960 compared to last year's rate of Rs 42,900.

Encouraging cultivators to make the most of this initiative, the minister appealed to millet farmers in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Erode, and Salem to sell their produce at the direct procurement centres established by the TNCSC and gain the full benefits of the government's supportive policy.