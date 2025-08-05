TN Minister downplays DCI notices, says dental college recruitment on track

CHENNAI: State Minister for Health and Family Welfare department, Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said the notices issued by the Dental Council of India (DCI) regarding vacancies in government dental colleges were routine and not cause for concern.

Speaking at the Government Dental College and Hospital here after unveiling new infrastructure facilities, the minister clarified that such notices are standard practice.

“The DCI and National Medical Commission (NMC) issue notices regularly to ensure oversight. We respond with valid clarifications and the matter is resolved. It is part of routine administrative procedure,” he said.

Referring to vacancies in the Cuddalore and Pudukkottai Government Dental Colleges, Subramanian said 48 Assistant Surgeon (Dental) posts across Tamil Nadu are currently vacant.

“Out of 11,720 candidates who wrote the MRB exam, 8,700 cleared it. The selected candidates have been finalised and appointment orders for all 48 Assistant Surgeons (Dental) and over 400 technicians will be issued soon by Chief Minister M K Stalin,” he added.

Subramanian criticised political leaders, including former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, for “exaggerating a routine matter” and spreading misinformation.

He said the new Government Dental College buildings, spread over 1.36 lakh sq. ft and built at a cost of Rs 261.83 crore, will be inaugurated by the end of September. A women’s hostel and MMC students’ hostel under construction is expected to be ready by December. Dental equipment worth Rs 4.31 crore will also be procured to upgrade the facility.

Responding to the High Court’s stay on the use of Chief Minister Stalin’s name in government schemes, Subramanian said the AIADMK had used former CM Jayalalithaa’s name widely. “We are only continuing a precedent,” he said. He also said a detailed action-taken report on the kidney issue will be released on Wednesday, August 6.