TN Minister Anand orders all-out monsoon preparedness, faster rural development works

CHENNAI: Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N Anand on Thursday (October 8) directed officials to intensify preparations for the northeast monsoon and ensure swift implementation of rural development programmes across the 11 districts under the Chennai region.
At the first regional conference on the implementation of the "Vetri Tamilagam Vision Document" and northeast monsoon preparedness, Anand reviewed the proposed initiatives under the vision document, measures taken to meet monsoon-related challenges, and the ongoing rural development works.
Noting that the monsoon was just around the corner, he instructed officials to closely monitor low-lying areas, waterbodies, canals, and stormwater drains, and undertake desilting wherever necessary.
Anand also directed them to intensify measures to prevent dengue and other diseases by identifying and eliminating mosquito-breeding sites, and creating awareness among the public.
He called for preventive road maintenance to minimise rain-related damage and directed officials to repair damaged roads without delay.
Ensuring uninterrupted supply of safe and quality drinking water and resolving water-supply complaints promptly were also emphasised.
Calling for close inter-departmental coordination, Anand directed officials to make advance arrangements for swift emergency response and maintain round-the-clock monitoring during the monsoon, with public safety given priority.
He directed officials to expedite the Tamil Nadu Village Empowerment, Transformation, Rejuvenation Initiative (TN-VETRI) to ensure comprehensive development of rural areas. He also stressed the need for effective implementation of development works under the VB-GRAM (G) scheme so that their benefits reach the intended beneficiaries.
Officials should address public grievances without delay and ensure that government schemes and welfare measures reach eligible beneficiaries, the minister instructed. He also stressed transparency in administration, quality in execution and adherence to prescribed deadlines.