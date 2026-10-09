TN Minister Anand orders all-out monsoon preparedness, faster rural development works

At the first regional conference on the implementation of the "Vetri Tamilagam Vision Document" and northeast monsoon preparedness, Anand reviewed the proposed initiatives under the vision document, measures taken to meet monsoon-related challenges, and the ongoing rural development works.

Noting that the monsoon was just around the corner, he instructed officials to closely monitor low-lying areas, waterbodies, canals, and stormwater drains, and undertake desilting wherever necessary.

Anand also directed them to intensify measures to prevent dengue and other diseases by identifying and eliminating mosquito-breeding sites, and creating awareness among the public.