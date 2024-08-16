TN Medical Selection committee publishes list of ineligible candidates for MBBS/BDS courses

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee has announced that certain candidates under various categories of preferential quota, Persons with Disabilities, community reservation and wards of ex-servicemen who have been deemed ineligible for MBBS/BDS admission due to discrepancies in their submitted documents have been asked to submit their grievances and supporting documents through a designated portal using their original ID and password.

As many as 348 students who have applied under the 7.5 percent preferential quota for government school students have been declared ineligible as their Education Management Information Systems data is not matching or the bonafide certificate has not been attached.

The registration numbers have been published on the website of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Medical Education.

Similarly, 60 students with disabilities have been listed ineligible for not producing a PWD certificate issued by Regional Medical Board at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai.

About 48 students are ineligible for the 20 percent State quota seats in Christian Medical College, Vellore as the candidates have not produced the Christian minority certificates.

About 95 students have not been given community reservation as they failed to submit community certificate and will be put in open category.

Other candidates can see the reason for ineligibility upon logging in and have been given an opportunity to submit their grievances by Saturday 10 am.

In case of failure to submit the necessary documents within the stipulated time, the committee would consider it as acceptance of the committee's decision to declare them ineligible. The committee has clarified that no extensions will be granted, and representations through other means will not be entertained.

The committee stated that the counselling schedule and process are being conducted as per the guidelines set by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).