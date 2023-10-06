TN logs 2 new COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported two fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday taking the total number of infections to 36,10,687.

One cases were logged in Chengalpattu and Nilgiris districts each. State reported zero deaths and the death toll stood at 38,081.

One patient recovered from the infection. A total of 243 persons were tested and the test positivity rate is at 1.4 per cent. The State has currently 10 active cases of COVID-19.