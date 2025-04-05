Begin typing your search...

    AuthorPTIPTI|5 April 2025 1:33 PM IST
    TN leads India with highest growth percentage, says CM Stalin
    Cheif Minister MK Stalin

    CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu leads the nation with 9.69 per cent growth, the highest in India, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

    More commendable was the fact that the state has managed to achieve this with an unwavering focus on inclusivity, gender equality and geographical spread of growth, he said.

    "Driven by sound fundamentals, steady governance and a clear strategic vision, our Dravidian Model is shaping the future of our State and people. We are powering ahead on our pursuit of a $1 trillion economy with vigour and determination!" the chief minister said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

    MK StalinGrowth percentage
    PTI

