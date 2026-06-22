TN Labour Minister Mohamed Farvas assures no recurrence of Tiruvallur-like industrial accidents

Making a statement under Rule 110 in the Assembly, the Minister detailed the government's response to the accident that occurred at a private seafood export unit in Tiruvallur.

“Seventy-four workers were affected in the incident. Of them, 15 have been admitted to government hospitals and 27 to private hospitals. Unfortunately, five women lost their lives,” Farvas told the House.

He further informed the Assembly that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had directed officials to undertake a comprehensive review of safety standards and compliance measures in hazardous industries across the State.

“To prevent such incidents in future, the Chief Minister has ordered a detailed assessment of safety mechanisms in hazardous industries. The government is committed to strengthening industrial safety and ensuring strict adherence to regulations,” the Minister said.