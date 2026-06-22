TN Labour Minister Mohamed Farvas assures no recurrence of Tiruvallur-like industrial accidents

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Labour and Skill Development J Mohamed Farvas on Monday assured the Assembly that the government would take all necessary measures to prevent industrial accidents similar to the recent incident in Tiruvallur district.
Making a statement under Rule 110 in the Assembly, the Minister detailed the government's response to the accident that occurred at a private seafood export unit in Tiruvallur.
“Seventy-four workers were affected in the incident. Of them, 15 have been admitted to government hospitals and 27 to private hospitals. Unfortunately, five women lost their lives,” Farvas told the House.
He further informed the Assembly that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had directed officials to undertake a comprehensive review of safety standards and compliance measures in hazardous industries across the State.
“To prevent such incidents in future, the Chief Minister has ordered a detailed assessment of safety mechanisms in hazardous industries. The government is committed to strengthening industrial safety and ensuring strict adherence to regulations,” the Minister said.
Providing details of the industrial landscape in Tamil Nadu, Farvas said there are 54,957 registered industries operating in the State, employing around 27.65 lakh workers.
Of these, 6,669 units fall under the category of hazardous industries and require enhanced monitoring and safety compliance.
“Considering the large number of workers employed in hazardous sectors, the government will ensure that all precautionary measures are implemented and that strict inspections are carried out to prevent untoward incidents,” he said.