Koovagam festival: A confluence of faith, tradition, identity and photo-ops

KOOVAGAM: A unique confluence of faith, tradition, and identity -- and photo-ops -- is being witnessed in Koovagam, Tamil Nadu, as the annual Koothandavar Temple festival reaches its peak during the Tamil month of 'Chithirai'.
The festival, which usually lasts for 18 days, transforms this small village into a vibrant hub in April, drawing thousands of devotees from across the country.
At the heart of the celebrations is the Koothandavar Temple, where Lord Aravan is worshipped. The festival is renowned for its deep connection with the transgender community, who converge here to participate in a symbolic ritual that blends mythology with personal identity.
According to tradition, the participants symbolically marry Lord Aravan, wearing the 'thali' (mangalsutra), only to mourn as widows the following day after the deity’s ritualistic sacrifice.
As the tradition goes, it’s a commitment of at least two years: people tie turmeric-soaked thread as ‘thali’ the first year, transitioning to silver ‘thali’ the following year. Not just those from the transgender community, but believers of every kind 'marry' the deity here, as it is believed that whatever the 'bride/widow' of Aravan wishes will come true.
However, for many in the transgender community, the festival is more than a religious event; it is a homecoming. "This festival is very special and important for our community," Jessi, an IT professional from Chennai who travelled to Koovagam to be with her peers, told PTI Videos.
While on Tuesday, the atmosphere turned celebratory, with fully decked 'brides' walking around the venue, posing for pictures, just as any bride would, Wednesday will mark a solemn phase of the event. On April 29, the ritual of 'widowhood' formally begins.
Participants describe the "magical" nature of the month, insisting that time and again their prayers have been answered.
A devotee from the transgender community from Bengaluru said that all her life, she has been hearing the "power" of the deity here. "This is my first time here, but my 'mommy' told me to pray to Lord Aravan and make a wish around this time last year. It came true, so I made a point to come here and get married to the deity," said the devotee to PTI videos.
Sanchana, visiting from Kerala for the 10th time, shared that her devotion stems from a sense of inclusiveness. "Every person here treats us as human and gives us respect," she noted, adding that she returned this year to offer thanks after a previous prayer for employment was fulfilled.
The festival also attracts international interest and first-time visitors who are struck by its intensity. One visitor from the West described the experience as "fiery, exciting, and energetic," noting that while it felt different from Western traditions, it carried the colourful spirit synonymous with Indian religious gatherings.
Beyond the temple rituals, a major highlight of the festival is the "Miss Koovagam" pageant held every year. This year, the title was won by Kovai Suriya Kutti, a dancer from Coimbatore. "I feel very proud to bring honour to my community," Kutti told PTI Videos, noting that she transitioned from a yellow thread to a silver ‘thali’ this year to mark her continued devotion.
Local authorities have implemented extensive measures to manage the massive influx of devotees. District officials confirmed that over 900 police personnel have been deployed for crowd and traffic control.
"All preparatory measures, including parking, lighting, CCTV surveillance, and basic amenities like water and sanitation, have been established," District Collector of Kallakuruchi, Prasanth M S, said, ensuring that the "fair-like atmosphere" remains safe for all participants.
As the ‘thalis’ are tied and the sounds of chants fill the air, Koovagam stands as a testament to a tradition that offers both a spiritual sanctuary and a powerful space for visibility and respect for the transgender community.
The festival will conclude on May 1 with a coronation ceremony.