TN keen to curb dropouts: Child rights panel chief

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu Government is very particular about minimising the school dropouts and has been establishing several welfare schemes through the school education department, and with the support of various related departments, said Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Pudukkottai Vijaya on Thursday.

Interacting with the stakeholders of the child protection in Ariyalur, the chairperson said that the interaction meeting has been organised in every district across the state to find out issues related to child protection in each district and find a solution for such issues.

“We have completed the programme in as many as 25 districts in the past three months,” she said.

She also said that every department, particularly the police, medical department and child protection, is inevitable in ensuring the protection of child rights, and the Tamil Nadu Commission has been insisting that each department put in the fullest efforts to ensure a happy environment for children.

Acknowledging that there are certain challenges before the stakeholders in assuring child right protection, the chairperson said, the State government is very particular in providing education to every child as it is their rights and has been charting out a series of programmes to curb the school drop outs initially and the continuous efforts from the officials from various departments would ensure reaching the goal of safe environment for children.

“Initially we should find out the root cause for the school drop outs only then we can derive a solution,” she said.

She further stated that the commission is entitled to monitor the processes related to child rights and the officials should set aside any challenge while involving in ensuring child right protection.

“The officials can also find a solution for each problem they face during their duty and share them to the others in such interaction programmes. The best suggestions may also be discussed in the state level programmes,” said the Chairperson. Ariyalur Collector P Rathnasamy and others were present.