TN: Kanda Shashti festival begins at Tiruchendur Murugan temple

The temple, revered as the second among the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan, witnessed the arrival of thousands of devotees who gathered to observe fasting and participate in the festivities.

The celebrations began at 1.30 a.m. with Viswaroopa Deepa Aradhana, followed by Udaya Marthanda Abhishekam at 2 a.m.

At 5 a.m., the processional deity, Lord Jayanthinathar, was taken to the Yagasalai, where special prayers commenced at 7 a.m. The day’s rituals include special abhishekams, Deepa Aradhana and ceremonial processions featuring Lord Jayanthinathar accompanied by Valli and Deivanai.

The deity will be taken to the Shanmugavilasa Mandapam and subsequently to the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam Sashti Mandapam for special worship before being carried in a golden chariot along the temple’s circumambulatory route.