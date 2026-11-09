Tiruchendur braces for Kanda Sashti rush; six lakh devotees expected for Soorasamharam

The festival commences on Tuesday, with Soorasamharam, the ceremonial enactment of Lord Murugan’s victory over demon Surapadman, scheduled for November 15, followed by Thirukalyanam on November 16. HR&CE Minister S Ramesh said the department expects one lakh devotees on each of the first five days, six lakh on Soorasamharam day and two lakh for the celestial wedding.

Eleven temporary shelters covering 1,02,673 sq ft are being established for devotees observing the fast, alongside 300 temporary toilets. Free meals will be provided to 15,000 devotees throughout the day. The department will also distribute six lakh water bottles, one lakh biscuit packets and refreshments. Four free shuttle buses will facilitate travel for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.