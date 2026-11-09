Tiruchendur braces for Kanda Sashti rush; six lakh devotees expected for Soorasamharam

CHENNAI: With nearly six lakh devotees expected on Soorasamharam day, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has stepped up preparations for the annual Kanda Sashti festival at the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur, making extensive arrangements to manage the anticipated crowds and ensure devotees’ safety.
The festival commences on Tuesday, with Soorasamharam, the ceremonial enactment of Lord Murugan’s victory over demon Surapadman, scheduled for November 15, followed by Thirukalyanam on November 16. HR&CE Minister S Ramesh said the department expects one lakh devotees on each of the first five days, six lakh on Soorasamharam day and two lakh for the celestial wedding.
Eleven temporary shelters covering 1,02,673 sq ft are being established for devotees observing the fast, alongside 300 temporary toilets. Free meals will be provided to 15,000 devotees throughout the day. The department will also distribute six lakh water bottles, one lakh biscuit packets and refreshments. Four free shuttle buses will facilitate travel for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.
Security arrangements include 493 CCTV cameras, six surveillance towers along the seashore and more than 5,000 police personnel deployed in shifts. Parking facilities for 10,000 vehicles and temporary bus stops at 12 locations are being established.
Medical camps, ambulances and fire services will remain on standby. Around 400 sanitation workers and 789 outsourced personnel will be deployed. LED screens at 26 locations will relay festival proceedings.