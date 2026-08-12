TN issues GO making Tamil Thai Vazhthu mandatory at all government programmes

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government issued a Government Order making it mandatory to sing Tamil Thai Vazhthu before the commencement of programmes organised by educational institutions, government offices, and public sector undertakings across the State.
The order, issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, follows the unanimous resolution adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly through a voice vote. The resolution was moved by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and subsequently accepted by the government.
According to the order, Tamil Thai Vazhthu must be sung before the commencement of programmes organised by all educational institutions, government departments, offices, and public sector undertakings.
The government said the move was aimed at upholding the cultural identity of Tamil Nadu and ensuring due recognition to Tamil Thai Vazhthu at official and institutional programmes.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution asserting that the State Song, 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu', must be sung first before the commencement of programmes conducted by all educational institutions, government offices, and public sector undertakings.
Recalling the Government Orders dated on November 23, 1970, and December 12, 2021, that mandated its rendition as invocation song at all functions organised by the government, educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings, and other public institutions in the State, the resolution said it was not merely a song but an expression of respect for the Tamil language and Tamil culture.
The resolution, which was welcomed by members cutting across party lines, said Tamil Thai Vazhthu shall be mandatorily sung first before the commencement of programmes.