TN implements prebooking facility in govt buses from today

Passengers traveling within 200 km in the state will now be able to book their seats one month in advance.

7 Jun 2023
CHENNAI: The State Transport Department has implemented prebooking facility in Tamil Nadu government buses from today.

Passengers traveling within 200 km in the state will now be able to book their seats one month in advance.

Passengers can book through commonly-used booking platform tnstc.in and tnstc mobile app.

