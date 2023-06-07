Begin typing your search...
TN implements prebooking facility in govt buses from today
Passengers traveling within 200 km in the state will now be able to book their seats one month in advance.
CHENNAI: The State Transport Department has implemented prebooking facility in Tamil Nadu government buses from today.
Passengers can book through commonly-used booking platform tnstc.in and tnstc mobile app.
