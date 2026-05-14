TN IAS reshuffle: Arun Thamburaj named Information and PR Director; Arun Roy posted to School Education

CHENNAI: Arun Thamburaj has been appointed as the new Director of Information and Public Relations (I&PR).
S Vijayakumar has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary to the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department, while V Arun Roy has been transferred and appointed as Secretary to the School Education Department.
N Subbaiyan has been appointed as Secretary to the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department.
R Jaya has been posted as the Chief Resident Commissioner at Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi.
M S Shanmugam has been appointed as Commissioner of Tourism and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC).
K Elambahavath has been posted as the Collector of Salem district.
R Brindha Devi has been appointed as Director of Art and Culture, while P Umanath has been posted as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC).