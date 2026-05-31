DMK backs AIADMK's demand for CBI probe into 'horse trading' in TN

Speaking to reporters, Elangovan termed the demand "genuine" and questioned the abrupt resignations of the lawmakers.

"They (AIADMK) are affected by it. Four MLAs have resigned and have joined TVK. What is the reason? How can they unnecessarily lose their MLA post which they had won recently? So, there must be something beyond switching of parties," Elangovan said, adding that the call for an investigation is justified.

Four AIADMK legislators -- K Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam Assembly constituency), S Jayakumar (Perundurai), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram) and Esakki Subaya (Ambasamudram) resigned as MLAs and joined the TVK. They were among the rebel AIADMK MLAs who voted in favour of the TVK government in the Assembly during the floor test on May 13.