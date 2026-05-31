DMK backs AIADMK's demand for CBI probe into 'horse trading' in TN

CHENNAI: Senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Sunday backed the AIADMK's demand for a CBI probe into allegations of "horse-trading", following the resignation of four MLAs, who subsequently joined the ruling TVK.
Speaking to reporters, Elangovan termed the demand "genuine" and questioned the abrupt resignations of the lawmakers.
"They (AIADMK) are affected by it. Four MLAs have resigned and have joined TVK. What is the reason? How can they unnecessarily lose their MLA post which they had won recently? So, there must be something beyond switching of parties," Elangovan said, adding that the call for an investigation is justified.
Four AIADMK legislators -- K Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam Assembly constituency), S Jayakumar (Perundurai), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram) and Esakki Subaya (Ambasamudram) resigned as MLAs and joined the TVK. They were among the rebel AIADMK MLAs who voted in favour of the TVK government in the Assembly during the floor test on May 13.
AIADMK whip Agri SS Krishnamoorthy met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan here on Saturday and requested him to take action against the alleged "horse-trading." Aligning with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticisms of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Elangovan stated that the country's national examination system has "collapsed".
"Every year the question papers are leaked in North Indian states like Rajasthan and Gujarat," the DMK leader alleged.
He contrasted this with the plight of honest students who prepare rigorously, while others easily clear exams by accessing leaked answers.
Criticising the National Education Policy (NEP), Elangovan asserted that the framework is detrimental to the country's academic standards.
"Every system, including the NEP, is not good for the general education of India. The states which are foremost in terms of education -- like Kerala or Tamil Nadu -- do not follow this new education policy. They follow their own syllabus and stand first," he added.
Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused PM Modi of having "completely destroyed" the country's education system and said the government has been unable to conduct even a single examination properly while making claims of being a "vishwaguru".
His remarks came after the National Testing Agency said the CUET-UG 2026 for admissions into undergraduate degree programmes across India was delayed at some centres on Saturday due to a technical glitch.