TN: Here is how you can enjoy a 9-day holiday in January by taking just two days' leave!

CHENNAI: They already enjoy as many as 14 long and longer weekends in 2025 as per the list of public holidays that the Tamil Nadu government announced recently. What if the State government employees and staff of all commercial banks, including cooperative banks, and others who are granted leave on public holidays, could start the New Year with a 9-day long break?

Hidden in that list of public holidays is a tiny detail: Pongal is on January 14, a Tuesday, and the subsequent two days are also declared holidays on account of Thiruvalluvar Day (January 15, Wednesday), and Farmers’ Day (January 16, Thursday). That means, if these employees mark leave on January 13 (Monday) and January 17 (Friday), they would be able to club the two weekends before and after that week to stretch it to a massive 9-day holiday!

In many cases, however, the companies do not entertain such leave requests, as such long breaks affect their functioning.

Incidentally, these employees will also ‘lose’ six holidays, including three that fall on Sundays and two on Saturdays which are government holidays by default. The sixth holiday that they stand to lose is Vijaya Dasami that coincides with Gandhi Jayanthi (October 2) in the coming year.

According to the list of Public Holidays for 2025 that the State government released, 24 days have been declared as public holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881 (Central Act XXVI of 1881).

According to the order issued by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam dated November 22, Deepavali will be on October 20 (Monday) in 2025. Tamil New Year's Day or Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary falls on April 14.

Thai Poosam (February 11), Krishna Jayanthi (August 16) and Vinayakar Chaturthi (August 27) and Vijaya Dasami (October 2) will be public holidays, so are Christmas and Good Friday (April 18).

Similarly, Ramzan (March 31), Bakrid (June 7), Muharram (July 6), and Milad-un-Nabi (September 5) are also public holidays.

All offices under the State government will be closed on public holidays, except April 1 which would be the annual closing of accounts for commercial and cooperative banks.

All Saturdays and Sundays will be holidays for all State government undertakings/ corporations/boards.