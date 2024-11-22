14 long weekends in 2025 as Tamil Nadu releases public holiday list

CHENNAI: : With three holidays each on Mondays and Fridays, five on Thursdays, and three on Tuesdays, the State government employees and staff of all commercial banks, including cooperative banks, are in for a bounty of long (and longer) weekends in 2025.

According to the list that the State government released on Friday, 24 days have been declared as public holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881 (Central Act XXVI of 1881).

But these employees will ‘lose’ six holidays, including three that fall on Sundays and two on Saturdays which are government holidays. The sixth holiday that they stand to lose is Vijaya Dasami that coincides with Gandhi Jayanthi (October 2) in the coming year.

As usual, January has the maximum number of public holidays such as New Year (January 01 - Wednesday), Pongal (January 14 - Tuesday), Thiruvalluvar Day (January 15 - Wednesday), Uzhavar Thirunal (January 16 - Thursday), and Republic Day (January 26 - Sunday).

In April, the annual closing of accounts for commercial banks and cooperative banks (April 1 - Tuesday, applicable only to commercial banks and cooperative banks in Tamil Nadu), Mahaveer Jayanthi (April 10 - Thursday), Tamil New Year (April 14 - Monday), and Good Friday (April 18 - Friday) are declared as public holidays.

However, there are no public holidays in the month of November.

Here is the list of holidays for the other months of 2025:

- Thai Poosam (February 11 - Tuesday)

- In March, there is: Telugu New Year (March 30 - Sunday) and Ramzan (March 31 - Monday)

- May Day (May 01 - Thursday)

- Bakrid (June 07 - Saturday)

- Muharram (July 06 - Sunday)

- In August, there is Independence Day (August 15 - Friday), Krishna Jayanthi (August 16 - Saturday), and Vinayakar Chathurthi (August 27 - Wednesday)

- Milad-un-Nabi (September 05 - Friday)

- In October, Ayudha Pooja (October 01 - Wednesday), Vijaya Dasami & Gandhi Jayanthi (October 02 - Thursday) and Deepavali (October 20 - Monday) are declared as public holidays.

- Christmas (December 25 - Thursday)



All offices under the State government will be closed on public holidays, except April 1 which would be the annual closing of accounts for commercial and cooperative banks.

All Saturdays and Sundays will be holidays for all State government undertakings/ corporations/boards.