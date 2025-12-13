TN HEIs to conduct awareness programmes on prevention of stray dog menace on campus

CHENNAI: As a precautionary measure, the Higher Education Department has instructed Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) across the State to conduct awareness programmes to maintain the upkeep and cleanliness of the premises, thereby preventing stray dogs from entering or inhabiting the campus.

The move comes against the backdrop of the Supreme Court's order in November on a suo motu writ petition, which stressed the management of the stray dog population, prevention from animal bites, and safety measures in educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands and railway stations.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that the awareness programme will be conducted for students, faculty members and administrative staff of all arts, science, engineering, polytechnic, vocational and teacher training colleges across Tamil Nadu.

Citing a government circular, he noted that heads and principals of the colleges were instructed to appoint a nodal officer to monitor the measures taken.

Stating that the college heads were also instructed to send the details of the nodal officers to their respective directorates immediately in the prescribed format, the official noted that the institutions were instructed to display the details of the appointed nodal officer prominently at the entrance.

"In addition, all the institutions were told to conduct a series of awareness programmes on appropriate behaviour around animals, administering first aid for bites and immediate reporting protocols for the staff and students," he said, adding, "in this regard, the colleges should send the photo of the steel display board at the entrance with the details of the appointed nodal officer and videos of awareness programmes conducted in the campuses".