TN Health minister releases rank list for BNYS course in state

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian released the rank list for Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science (BNYS) degree course in Tamil Nadu at Arignar Anna Government Hospital of Indian Medicine in Arumbakkam on Thursday.

As many as 2,320 applications were received by the state health department, of which 2,243 applications were declared eligible by the selection committee.

Afsar Begum A from Villupuram district topped the rank list and scored 198.50 marks.

Under the government quota, 1,187 applications were received, of which 1,173 applications were accepted.

Jayasivanitha GS from Coimbatore scored 195 marks in the government quota list.

There are 160 seats in two government medical colleges and 16 self-financing yoga and naturopathy colleges in the State offering 960 seats, while there are 540 reserved quota seats. There are a total of 1,660 seats offering under graduate degree in yoga and naturopathy.

The counselling for the special category on September 23, 2024 and general category will be held on September 24, 2024. The reserved quota seats will be held on September 26-27.

Siddha Medical University awaiting Governor's approval

Talking about the delay in the construction of Siddha Medical University in the city, health minister Ma Subramanian said that the government has initiated the process to set up the Siddha Medical University.

The state assembly has passed a resolution to establish the University in Chennai, which has been sent to the Governor for approval.

However, the bill remains pending without the Governor's consent. The university's establishment awaits the Governor's approval.

He said that once approved, necessary steps will be taken to start the process for the construction of the university.

A 25-acre land has been acquired near Madhavaram for the university, and the site is ready.

The Chief Minister will serve as the Chancellor, with the Minister as Pro-Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor, he informed.