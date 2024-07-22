TN health dept promotes self-registration of pregnancy via PICME website; check full details here

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine is conducting a statewide campaign to promote the system of self-registration of pregnancy on the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) portal. This initiative comes under the Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Scheme.

All pregnant women are required to register on the PICME website for integrated prenatal care. After registration, a Reproductive and Child Health Identification Number (RCH ID) is given to them.

Until now, registration could only be done with the respective village or town health nurse in each area.

But under the new Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Scheme, expectant mothers can register their pregnancy through the PICME website.

Pregnancy self-registration camps are being held at all Primary Health Centers (PHCs) from Monday to Friday between 9 am and 5 pm. They have all arrangements for online registration of pregnancy and the required procedures have been taught to the staff at the camps.

As many as 8.75 lakh to 9.25 lakh babies are born in Tamil Nadu every year.

In this regard, the health department is conducting a campaign across the state in order to create awareness about the self-registration system.

Individuals can visit the website - https://picme.tn.gov.in/picme through their mobile phone or computer and click on 'self registration for RCH ID', upload their Aadhaar card details and pregnancy confirmation documents, and then get a permanent RCH ID.

The 12 digit RCH ID obtained through self-registration is permanent and does not need to be obtained again from the village or town health nurse.

After the full information of expectant mothers is verified by the District Nurse and the Medical Officer, their applications will be approved.

Additionally, expectant mothers can click on a self-application form on this website - https://picme.tn.gov.in/picme, to avail financial assistance under the Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity scheme.

Since 2018, assistance to the tune of Rs 18,000 (Rs 14,000 in cash and nutrition kits worth Rs 4,000) has been given to pregnant women under the Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme-Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), in installments. The State’s share is Rs 15,000 and the Union government’s Rs 3,000.