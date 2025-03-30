TN Guv Ravi urges IIM Tiruchy graduates to align personal growth with nation’s progress

TIRUCHY: Your personal growth should align with the nation’s progress as you are not just individuals but national assets with a responsibility toward building a developed India, said the Governor RN Ravi to the graduates of IIM Tiruchy on Saturday.

Governor Ravi distributed degrees to as many as 355 graduates at the 13th convocation of IIM Tiruchy. Addressing the graduates, the governor acknowledged the dedicated efforts of IIM Tiruchy’s faculty and the supporting staff for their invaluable contributions in mentoring and shaping the students.

Highlighting the energy and potential young people represent, he urged the graduates to take on the world with confidence, emphasising that they are graduating at a golden period of the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stating that India had a remarkable transformation over the past decade, the governor said, the country has become an inevitable decision maker globally. He also said that the country has been witnessing rapid economic growth and would become a developed country by 2047, in line with the centenary celebration of Indian Independence.

He stated that the number of start-ups has been increasing rapidly in the country, and presently there are over 1,400 start-ups compared to the 500 start-ups a decade back. He urged the graduates to align their personal growth with the nation’s progress, as they are not just individuals but national assets with a responsibility in building a developed India.

Jalaj Dani, the chairman of IIM Tiruchy, Pawan Kumar Singh, Director of IIM Tiruchy, and others were present.