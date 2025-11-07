TN Guv Ravi says 81% Bills cleared, rejects stalling accusation

CHENNAI: The Raj Bhavan on Friday strongly dismissed what it termed as "unfounded and factually incorrect" allegations that Governor RN Ravi has been deliberately delaying assent to Bills passed by the State Assembly, asserting that official records "clearly establish" his prompt and constitutionally sound actions.

According to a detailed statement released by the Raj Bhavan, as of October 31, 2025, 81 per cent of the total Bills received by the Governor had been assented to, 95 per cent of them within three months. Another 13 per cent had been reserved for the consideration of the President of India, 60 per cent of which were done upon the recommendation of the State government itself, while the remaining Bills received in the last week of October are currently under consideration.

The Raj Bhavan underscored that "the facts speak for themselves" and exposed the falsity of the accusations circulating in the public domain and on social media. "Bills that were earlier returned to the Assembly and subsequently re-enacted have been assented to," it said, reaffirming that due constitutional process has been meticulously followed.

Clarifying further, the statement noted that ten Bills had earlier been withheld by the Governor. However, once they were reintroduced and passed again by the Assembly, they were reserved for the President's consideration, as they were found to be contrary to the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations framed under the Act of Parliament, and thus beyond the legislative competence of the State.

"The Governor has examined every Bill with utmost diligence to uphold the rule of law and protect the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu," the release affirmed. It added that the Governor has acted "strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India, with sincerity, transparency and complete fairness, free from any political considerations."

Emphasising his deep respect for Tamil culture and people, the statement said the Governor continues to support initiatives promoting Tamil heritage, spirituality, art, and literature, reiterating his commitment to the welfare of the State within the constitutional framework.