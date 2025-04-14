TN Guv Ravi extends Tamil New Year wishes

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Sunday extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of the state and Tamils across the world on the occasion of Tamil New Year, highlighting the cultural richness and promise of a progressive future.

Governor Ravi said, “On the auspicious occasion of Tamil New Year, I convey my warmest greetings and best wishes to all, especially to my Tamil brothers and sisters around the globe. This day is a celebration of Tamil Nadu's glorious heritage—its proud ancient traditions, vibrant present, and promising future.”

Reflecting on the significance of the festival, Governor Ravi emphasised the need to move forward with unity and purpose.

“May the New Year usher in prosperity, good health, renewed energy, and abundant opportunities for all. Let this be a time to strengthen our collective resolve to contribute to the development of Tamil Nadu and the realization of Viksit Bharat 2047 during this Amrit Kaal,” he said.