TN Guv Ravi expresses concern over women's safety in Chennai, contradicting earlier praise

CHENNAI: In a surprising volte-face, Governor Ravi on Wednesday expressed dismay over the perceived lack of safety for women in Chennai, just a week after lauding Tamil Nadu as a beacon of safety for women.

Addressing the inaugural session of the annual All India Women's Conference at Sunguvarchatram in Kancheepuram district, Governor Ravi revealed that students have confided in him, tearfully expressing their parents' apprehensions about their safety in Chennai.

“We need to make Chennai a safe city,” emphasised Governor Ravi highlighting the imperative of ensuring women's safety in the state.

It may be recalled that Governor Ravi had recently lauded Tamil Nadu as a beacon of safety for women, stating that parents from other states, particularly the Northeast, felt secure sending their daughters to the state for education.