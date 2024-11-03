TN Guv Ravi directs state universities to hold future convocations before October month

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor-Chancellor RN Ravi on Sunday directed all vice-chancellors to ensure that convocations for all state universities are held in the August to October period, henceforth.

According to a Raj Bhavan statement, this approach would ensure graduates receive their degree certificates after examination results are declared, allowing them to take up other opportunities.

Conducting academic activities, including convocations, are crucial for graduates in today's competitive scenarios, where official credentials are essential for securing opportunities, the statement highlighted.

The Raj Bhavan note also listed that Governor-Chancellor Ravi has presided over convocations for 19 state universities, beginning from the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, and has awarded degrees to 7,918 students in person, while 8,20,072 students received their degrees in absentia. "Overall 8,27,990 graduates received their degrees across the 19 state varsities,” the statement detailed.

The Governor's office also informed that convocation for the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University has been scheduled for November 20, as per the institution's request.