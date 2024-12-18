V-C appointment: Recall notice to form search panel for Annamalai Univ, directs Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: In a significant development, Governor-Chancellor RN Ravi on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu Government to recall a notification issued by the Higher Education Department, constituting a Search Committee for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor to Annamalai University.

According to Raj Bhavan, the notification was found to be in contravention of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and judgments of the Supreme Court.

Citing the Supreme Court's judgment in the case of Prof Dr Sreejith PS vs Dr Rajasree MS and Others, the Governor-Chancellor emphasised that any appointment made on the recommendation of a search committee constituted contrary to UGC regulations shall be void ab initio.

Further, Ravi directed the TN government to notify the search committee for the appointment of the vice-chancellor of Annamalai University as constituted by the Chancellor, which includes the UGC Chairman's nominee.

The Governor-Chancellor's directive follows a Government Order (GO) dated December 9, 2024, which excluded the UGC Chairman's nominee from the Search Committee.

This committee includes nominees from the Chancellor, the Government of Tamil Nadu, the University Syndicate, and the UGC Chairman's nominee, under the Annamalai University Act and UGC regulations.