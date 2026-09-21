TN guide to build clubs for youth-led sustainability initiatives

The guide proposes structured SDG clubs with defined governance mechanisms, student leadership roles, regular activities and an annual monitoring system to assess their performance.

Titled ‘SDG Clubs: Shaping Change Agents for Sustainability – A Practical Guide for Setting up SDG Clubs in Educational Institutions’, it’s intended for schools, colleges and universities, and seeks to translate the UN’s 17 SDGs into locally relevant activities while encouraging students to participate in addressing social, economic and environmental issues.

According to the document, SDG clubs are envisaged as platforms that can move students beyond classroom learning and one-time awareness campaigns towards continuous engagement, leadership and measurable community impact. The clubs are expected to bring together students, teachers, parents, local governments, NGOs and experts to work on sustainability-related priorities.

The guide notes that the SDGs, adopted by 193 UN member states in 2015 under the Agenda 2030 framework, comprise 17 goals and 169 targets. These include poverty eradication, food security, health, quality education, gender equality, clean water, clean energy, employment, sustainable infrastructure, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities, responsible consumption, climate action, protection of marine and terrestrial ecosystems, inclusive institutions and global partnerships.