TN guide to build clubs for youth-led sustainability initiatives

CHENNAI: The State Planning Commission (SPC) has prepared a guide for establishing Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) clubs in educational institutions, seeking to turn schools and colleges into platforms for sustainability awareness, student leadership and community action.
The guide proposes structured SDG clubs with defined governance mechanisms, student leadership roles, regular activities and an annual monitoring system to assess their performance.
Titled ‘SDG Clubs: Shaping Change Agents for Sustainability – A Practical Guide for Setting up SDG Clubs in Educational Institutions’, it’s intended for schools, colleges and universities, and seeks to translate the UN’s 17 SDGs into locally relevant activities while encouraging students to participate in addressing social, economic and environmental issues.
According to the document, SDG clubs are envisaged as platforms that can move students beyond classroom learning and one-time awareness campaigns towards continuous engagement, leadership and measurable community impact. The clubs are expected to bring together students, teachers, parents, local governments, NGOs and experts to work on sustainability-related priorities.
The guide notes that the SDGs, adopted by 193 UN member states in 2015 under the Agenda 2030 framework, comprise 17 goals and 169 targets. These include poverty eradication, food security, health, quality education, gender equality, clean water, clean energy, employment, sustainable infrastructure, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities, responsible consumption, climate action, protection of marine and terrestrial ecosystems, inclusive institutions and global partnerships.
The proposed SDG club structure includes an institutional head, an advisory board, a staff coordinator, a student coordinator and student goal champions. Students should be assigned responsibility for individual SDGs, enabling them to promote awareness among peers and develop activities related to their chosen goals.
The clubs are also expected to encourage interdisciplinary participation, partnerships with other SDG clubs, networking with professionals and alumni, volunteering, research, documentation and participation in regional or national SDG-related events.
For colleges, the guide describes SDG clubs as advanced platforms for leadership, innovation and action-oriented learning. Students will undertake research, internships, project-based learning, policy engagement, campus planning, innovation challenges, start-up initiatives and volunteering with government bodies and communities.
SPC also identifies SDG localisation as an important role for college clubs. Students could work with local governments, NGOs and other institutions on issues such as clean water, waste management and renewable energy. They will also undertake data collection and research, develop pilot projects and contribute to policy discussions.
For schools, activities are to be tailored according to age. Primary school students could participate in storytelling, games, art activities, gardening, SDG badges and simple sustainability habits. Middle school students could take part in workshops, debates, eco-club activities, community service and project-based learning. Secondary school students could be introduced to student-led governance, sustainable school projects, Model United Nations, entrepreneurship, climate campaigns, field visits and collaborative projects.
The guide specifically proposes a ‘Young SDG Heroes Club’ for primary students aged 6-10, with short bi-weekly sessions led by teachers and parental involvement. Activities include storytelling, visual learning, art and craft projects, waste-sorting games, school gardening, litter-free days, water-saving activities and educational visits.
Gender inclusivity is given a specific place in the proposed framework. Clubs are expected to promote equal representation in leadership, prevent discrimination and harassment, use gender-sensitive communication and provide leadership-development opportunities. The guide also calls for gender-disaggregated participation data and partnerships with organisations working on gender equity.
Community engagement is another major component laid out by SPC. Suggested activities include waste segregation drives, water conservation projects, health-awareness campaigns, tutoring, support for vulnerable communities, lake and pond restoration, tree planting and neighbourhood clean-up programmes. SDG clubs will also work with Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies on surveys, awareness campaigns, behaviour-change initiatives and community mobilisation.
The guide proposes a 100-point SDG club scorecard to enable institutions or the State department to assess clubs annually. The framework covers club functioning, awareness and education activities, community engagement, partnerships and governance linkages, student capacity building, innovation and research, campus sustainability and the quality of reporting. The monitoring toolkit is also intended to track annual plans, activities and student skill development.
The document further emphasises accessibility and inclusive participation, including support for students from disadvantaged backgrounds and students with disabilities. It envisages SDG clubs as a long-term mechanism through which educational institutions can embed sustainability into academic and extracurricular life while connecting students with local development challenges.
Overall, the proposed framework positions SDG clubs not merely as environmental or awareness clubs, but as structured student-led platforms combining education, community engagement, innovation, leadership and local governance. The objective is to enable students to translate the global SDG framework into practical initiatives within their schools, colleges, neighbourhoods and communities.
SDGs’ targets
Poverty eradication
Food security
Health
Quality education
Gender equality
Clean water, energy
Employment
Sustainable infrastructure
Sustainable cities
Reduced inequalities
Responsible consumption
Climate action
Protection of marine, terrestrial ecosystems
Inclusive institutions
Global partnerships
Club structure
Institutional head
Advisory board
Staff coordinator
Student coordinator
Student goal champions
Activities for schoolkids
Primary school: Participate in storytelling, games, art activities, gardening, SDG badges and simple sustainability habits
Middle school: Participate in workshops, debates, eco club activities, community service and project-based learning
Secondary school: Participate in student-led governance, sustainable school projects, Model UN, entrepreneurship, climate campaigns, field visits and collaborative projects
Community engagement
SDG clubs will also work with Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies on surveys, awareness campaigns, behaviour-change initiatives and community mobilisation, and implement the following:
Waste segregation drives
Water conservation projects
Health-awareness campaigns
Tutoring
Support for vulnerable communities
Lake and pond restoration
Tree planting and neighbourhood clean-up drives