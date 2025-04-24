TN govt will soon establish university in Kumbakonam in late CM Karunanidhi's name

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Thursday that the state government would soon establish a university in Kumbakonam, in Thanjavur district, to be named after former CM M Karunanidhi.

Responding to a special call attention motion raised by Congress floor leader Selvaperunthagai and supported by leaders of various political parties, including the PMK, Stalin said that the significant strides Tamil Nadu’s educational institutions have made over the years.

He noted that schools and colleges in the state have carved a niche for themselves, setting a benchmark for the rest of the country, and gaining international recognition.

Though many leaders have played instrumental roles in advancing the state's educational landscape, former CM Karunanidhi stood out as a key figure in this journey, said Stalin.

Stating that the late leader was an architect of several progressive education schemes, Stalin said that the former CM, as rightly pointed out by the members of this House, is a ‘university for all universities’.

He then declared, to resounding applause, that a university bearing Karunanidhi’s name would soon be established in Kumbakonam in his native Thanjavur district.

Stalin also addressed remarks made by Selvaperunthagai and PMK floor leader GK Mani, who had expressed concerns that the CM might have been hesitant about the proposal.

"I am making this announcement without any hesitation," he reiterated firmly.

Echoing the views of the members of the House, who proposed the motion, Leader of the House Duraimurugan and Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian endorsed the motion. However, the AIADMK and the BJP chose neither to support nor oppose the proposal.

Earlier in the session, Sinthanai Selvan (VCK), Prof MH Jawahirullah (Manithaneya Makkal Katchi), T Velmurugan (Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi) and other floor leaders from Left parties praised the late DMK leader’s multifaceted personality and his remarkable contributions to the education sector, particularly in championing the cause of marginalised communities to empower them through education.

They highlighted his initiatives, including the abolition of entrance examinations for professional courses, the introduction of free bus passes for students, the establishment of government and aided colleges, and the launch of the Samacheer Kalvi scheme.