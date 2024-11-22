TN govt will reject proposal to mine tungsten, says Minister Ponmudy

CHENNAI: With objections rising from politicians, public, and environmental activists against the Centre for allowing a Vedanta Group company to mine tungsten at Arittapatti, which was declared a biodiversity heritage site in 2022, Forest Minister K Ponmudy said the State would reject the proposal when it receives the application.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Ponmudy recalled that the DMK government had announced Arittapatti as a biodiversity heritage site, as more than 250 bird species, including rare birds, are found there. "Chief Minister MK Stalin wants to protect the site as a forest. It is the Union government that has given permission, the Forest Department has not given any permission yet. When the applications are received for mining, we will reject them," he said.

The State government, too, issued a statement that it has not received any application from Hindustan Tungsten Limited, a Vedanta Group firm. "No permission has been given for mining," it added.

Meanwhile, EAS Sarma, who retired after years of service as an IAS officer at the Centre, questioned the rationale behind allowing Vedanta to mine in an ecologically sensitive area that the Tamil Nadu government itself has recognised as a biodiversity heritage site.

Not consulting the State or local community “defies all democratic norms and violates the spirit of federalism that lies at the heart of our Constitution”, he said.

Sarma added that recent scientific literature has highlighted the risks posed by tungsten alloys, as its dust and particulates induce cancer and several other adverse effects on the heath of people and livestock.

In a statement, environmental organisation Poovulagin Nanbargal urged the Centre to withdraw the permission given Hindustan Zinc to mine tungsten considering the importance of the region.

Soon after the Centre issued the nod to Hindustan Zinc, CPM’s Madurai Lok Sabha member Su Venkatesan opposed the proposal and said the site earmarked for the mining project was situated just one-and-half km away from the Alagar hills. The proposed site also features a freshwater resource with 72 lakes, 200 natural spring ponds, and three check dams.