TN govt urges class 12 students above 80% to apply for PM-USP yearly scholarship

CHENNAI: To aid meritorious students from economically weaker backgrounds with financial assistance, the Ministry of Education has urged college and university students from 2022-23 academic year to apply for the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP), a central scheme of scholarship for students pursuing college education in India.

Following which, the Tamil Nadu government has urged students above 80 percent marks in higher secondary/class 12 board exams to apply for the scholarship. In relation to this, the Ministry has also released guidelines for students to apply.

The notification read, "The rate of scholarship is Rs 12,000 per annum at graduation level for the first three years of college/university and Rs 20,000 per annum at postgraduate level. Students pursuing professional courses, where the duration is five years/, they will recieve Rs 12,000 for first three years and then Rs 20,000 per annum in the fourth and fifth year."

And, students pursuing technical courses such as B.Tech, B.Engg. will get a scholarship up to graduation level only which is Rs 12,000 per year ( for the first three years) and Rs 20,000 in the fourth year.

As the scholarship is awarded on the basis of results of higher secondary/class 12 board exams, a maximum of 82,000 fresh scholarships per annum are provided for pursuing graduate/postgraduate degree in colleges and universities and for professional courses, such as Medical, Engineering among others.

"The total number of scholarships are divided amongst the state education boards based on the State's population in the age group of 18-25 years. 50 percent of the scholarships are earmarked for girls, "read the notification from the ministry.

As far as eligibility, students above 80 percent marks in the relevant stream from the respective board of examination in class 12 and now pursuing regular degree courses can apply.

Also, to avail the scholarship, students with parental/family income upto Rs 4.5 lakh per annum are eligible for scholarship under the scheme. However, an income certificate is mandatory for fresh applicants, the notification added.

And, beneficiaries/applicants under the scheme must apply 'only through online' in the National Scholarships Portal (NSP) www.scholarships.gov.in for the fresh/renewal scholarships.

Explaining reservations for the scheme, the notification added, "Students belonging to reserved categories/weaker sections /minorities are eligible to get the benefit of reservation on the basis of merit. 15 percent seats are earmarked for SCs, 7.5 percent for STs and 27 percent for OBCs and 5 percent horizontal reservation for students with Benchmark Disabilities (disability of 40 percent or more) in all the categories].

In case of any grievances/complaint regarding the scheme, the same may be registered to the following link: http://pgportal.gov.in/grievancenew.aspx other than to the nodal officer on NSP portal.