TN govt takes property registration fully online for first sales

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay launched the system at the Secretariat on Monday. Under the first phase, first-sale documents for plots in layouts and first-sale flats can be registered only online.

The move, announced earlier by Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister D Logesh Tamilselvan, is part of the department’s transition to the STAR 3.0 ecosystem. “The move is intended to improve transparency, reduce physical interface with registration offices,” Logesh said.

Builders, developers and applicants can create a login on the Registration Department portal and submit documents without visiting a sub-registrar office. Executants, claimants and witnesses have to upload Aadhaar details and complete biometric authentication through fingerprint or iris verification.