TN govt universities to implement DigiLocker scheme for students soon

CHENNAI: All state-run universities are expected to adapt and implement the National Academic Depository (NAD) DigiLocker scheme to store digital versions of students' certificates, under the National Education Policy (NEP). This comes after the recent advice of the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TNSCHE), which functions under the Higher Education Department.

The NEP promotes the use of DigiLocker and the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) scheme for digitising academic records and facilitating credit transfer in universities. The ABC is a virtual and digital storehouse that contains information on the credits earned by individual students throughout their learning journey.

The NAD was established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to provide a 24/7 online depository for academic institutions to store and publish academic awards. The digital depository not only ensures easy access and retrieval of academic awards but also validates and guarantees their authenticity and safe storage.

A senior Higher Education Department official, on the condition of anonymity, said that as per TNSCHE’s advice, the scheme is expected to be implemented in universities so that digital certificates — including degrees, provisional certificates, and mark sheets — can be accessed and downloaded by students at any time without the need to visit the university.

"At present, this scheme will be implemented only to maintain students’ records in all universities," he added. Claiming that the system would enable students to access and transfer their awards easily while reducing the risk of forged certificates, the official noted, "Currently, only a few universities in the country have implemented the scheme."

B Lakshmanan, a senior professor in a private college, elaborated, "As the scheme is a State and Centre-backed digital storage service, it enables students to access their academic records instantly and share them securely with QR code verification for various purposes such as seeking admissions and availing government welfare schemes meant for students."

Echoing similar views, V Sai Lakshmi, an HR professional at a private recruitment company in Chennai, said private organisations could integrate with DigiLocker to issue and verify digital documents before interviews, while educational institutions would act as issuers. "Unlike earlier days, certificate and document verification has been made easier through DigiLocker, as it can now be completed in a day or two," she added.