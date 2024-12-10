TN govt to train aspiring bakery product entrepreneurs in December 2024; check details here

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government’s Entrepreneurship Development & Innovation Institute (EDII-TN), Chennai will be organising a three-day training programme for those wanting to get hands-on guidance on creating bakery products as well as learn about their cost and marketing aspects.

The training programme will be held between December 18 to 20 at the EDII campus in Chennai.

Training will be provided in these areas:

- Bakery products, raw material, brand etc.

- Inputs on tools & equipment involved, machinery etc.

- Hyderabad Karachi biscuits, jerra salt biscuits, sweet cookies

- Preparation of yeast fermented products

- Preparation of plain sponge cake products

- Preparation of puffs

- Preparation of black forest cake base

- Packing, labelling & costing of the product; marketing aspects

Interested public above the age of 18 years with a minimum qualification of Class 10 can apply to this training programme.

The programme will take place from 10 am to 5.45 pm at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute Of India (EDII) campus in Chennai.

Air-conditioned hostel facilities are available at affordable rates for men and women participants, on a first-come, first-serve basis, a release added.

For more details about registration and the programme, contact: 8668102600 / 7010143022 or visit www.www.editnin.