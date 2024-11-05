TN govt to soon implement 'Tamil Nadu Artificial Intelligence Mission'

CHENNAI: To promote research and innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI), the state government would soon implement the "Tamil Nadu Artificial Intelligence Mission" (TNAIM) under the chairmanship of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

According to the Government Order, in order to leverage the power of AI/Machine Learning (ML) in simplifying governance, the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency, (TNeGA) would implement the TN AI Mission in collaboration with iTNT, ICT Academy, ELCOT.

The TNAIM would focus on the use of AI tools and technologies in predictive policy making, government adoption, capacity building, skill and education, community collaboration, engaging start-ups, innovation and providing infrastructure for compute and storage by facilitating the availability of adoptable AI based solutions or developing AI based applications that benefit these areas and the connected ecosystem, the GO said.

The TNAIM will also have members from leading academic institutions, professional experts from the AI sector and leading personalities from the connected industry.

The objective of the Mission will be to position the state as one of the leading AI hubs in next five years and to achieve this, the mission will provide a platform to various stakeholders including government, academia, user enterprises, innovators, and investors to connect, collaborate for their own interest.

Further, the Mission would ensure a precise and cohesive strategy to bridge the gaps in the existing AI ecosystem vis-à-vis compute infrastructure, data, AI financing, research and innovation, targeted skilling, and institutional capacity for data to maximize the potential of AI to advance the TN progress.

The government also sanctioned Rs 13 crore to implement the TNAIM.