TN govt to roll out 100 Mbps internet plan for Rs 200 by year end: Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's ambitious digital transformation took a major leap forward on Friday with a significant announcement from State Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

Replying to a House debate on the demand for grants to his department, PTR revealed plans to provide high-speed internet (100 Mbps) at a highly affordable rate of Rs 200 per month to households.

PTR highlighted the progress of the Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation Limited's project, which aims to connect 12,525 villages with 1 Gbps bandwidth by laying 57,500 km of optical fibre.

"Despite delays during the previous AIADMK regime, the project has gained momentum under the current administration," he said and confirmed that 93% of the work is complete, with 11,639 gram panchayats already connected.

The project is expected to be fully operational by the end of this year, significantly improving connectivity across rural areas, he noted.

"This initiative is seen as a vital step in ensuring social justice as high-speed internet access is crucial for educational purposes and equal access to knowledge, especially as educational resources and programmes are increasingly available online," PTR said.

The IT minister also announced that 4,700 panchayats had applied for last-mile connectivity, and the government plans to introduce a franchisee model, similar to cable TV operators, to bring 100 Mbps connections to households.

He further reassured that the TACTV service, which had been plagued by issues in the past, would see improvements in the next three months, including the rollout of HD set-top boxes.

The minister also lauded the growth of e-Seva centres, with the number increasing to 28,000 from just 7,000 under the previous regime.

"The government's goal is to ensure that no person in rural areas travels more than 2-3 km for e-governance services, with urban centres having access within 1 km," he said.

Bus ticket services online through e-Seva centres

In a significant move towards digitisation and improving public service delivery, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, announced on Friday that the state government is set to roll out bus ticketing services online through its extensive network of e-Seva centres in a week.

During the debate on his department's demand for grants in the Assembly, the minister highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to make essential public services more accessible to the masses, especially in rural areas.

"In collaboration with the Transport minister, we are implementing a scheme that will allow people to purchase bus tickets online through the e-Seva centres. For those without internet access at home, these centres will serve as a vital link, allowing people to purchase tickets directly through government portals, " he stated.

PTR also addressed concerns about the IT department's budget allocation, clarifying that funding levels have remained consistent over the last 18 years and urging the Speaker to direct matters related to IT and Industrial parks to the Industries Department.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

- 50 additional Aadhaar Enrolment Centres to facilitate seamless access to Aadhaar services for the public

- Initiative to integrate 'e-Seva' and sector-specific govt services on WhatsApp, ensuring swift, efficient, and easily accessible public services

- e-KYC mobile application and a secure, scalable e-KYC website to authenticate the identities of welfare beneficiaries, to improve transparency and efficiency of government schemes

- Upgrading the Tamil e-Library into a dynamic multimedia platform, expanding its reach and enriching educational content in Tamil

- Specialised training in language technology for Tamil literature and linguistics students, equipping them with modern tools to foster innovation

- Launch of a dedicated scheme to promote innovation in technology product design, fostering creativity and technological advancement