TN govt to provide protein-rich food to dialysis patients

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched a scheme to provide protein-rich food to dialysis patients at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Wednesday.

A scheme to provide food items of 100 ml milk, two eggs, black or white chickpeas, three biscuits weighing 20 grams (protein 27 hm/400 Kcal) was launched in the first phase on Wednesday. It will be available in all government hospitals across TN in a few days.

In GHs across TN, dialysis is provided free of cost to over 9,100 patients every day under the CM medical insurance scheme.

In the last 4 years alone, 302 new dialysis machines have been bought. So, 1,287 dialysis machines are being used in 139 GHs across TN.