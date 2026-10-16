TN govt to pay Rs 40 lakh to mom, son who got HIV from infected hospital blood

Justice C Saravanan directed the government to pay Rs 20 lakh to the woman within two weeks. The Rs 20 lakh earmarked for her son must be invested in an interest-bearing fixed deposit in a nationalised bank or post office until he turns 18. The mother may approach the court for permission to withdraw the amount earlier, if she needs it for the child’s welfare or in an emergency, the court said.



On October 22, 2022, the woman was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchy for delivery. When complications arose, she was given blood from the hospital’s blood bank. She subsequently contracted HIV, and her newborn son was also found to have contracted the infection.



In a writ petition, the woman said she and her newborn contracted the virus from the infected blood from the hospital and sought compensation for medical negligence.