TN govt to honour 114 govt primary schools as Best Schools on Nov 14

CHENNAI: The Department of Elementary Education has announced a list of 114 best schools in the State, with three schools selected from each district.

The awards will be presented at Alagappa Model Higher Secondary School, Karaikudi, on November 14, Children's Day.

As per the circular from the department, school principals, dedicated teachers, and District Education Officers of the schools recognised as best schools in each district have been directed to gather at Alagappa Model Higher Secondary School.

The Minister of School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, will be distributing the awards to the shortlisted schools.

The committee presents awards to three schools (primary to middle) from each district based on their performance. The three shortlisted schools in Chennai district for the 2024-25 academic year are ICF Primary School in ICF colony, Sri Muthukumaraswamy Devasthanam P Venugopal Chetty Primary School in Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Primary School.

Speaking to DT Next, a teacher from one of the selected schools said, "It is motivating to be recognised as one of the best schools in the State. In our school, we have been implementing various creative and practical initiatives, which have helped our students grasp subjects better."

"Additionally, we have also paid great attention to the school infrastructure to ensure that our students have access to all the necessary equipment," added the teacher.

Meanwhile, a higher official of the education department said that the respective district Chief Education Officer (CEO) plays a key role in shortlisting the schools for the award.

"The department has been presenting the awards since 2002 in a yearly event. The current announcement has been made for the 2024-25 academic year," noted the official.