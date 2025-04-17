TN govt to fill over 1.55 lakh govt vacancies, says Minister Kayalvizhi Selvaraj

CHENNAI: State Minister for Human Resources Management, N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, informed the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday that a total of 1,55,992 posts across various departments are currently in the process of being filled.

Replying to the debate on the demands for grants to her department, Kayalvizhi Selvaraj outlined the details of the ongoing recruitment initiatives.

She disclosed that counselling has been conducted for the recruitment of approximately 9,532 posts under the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group-4, with work orders to be issued shortly.

"In addition, around 16,780 vacancies are being filled through the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, while 1,352 posts are being recruited through the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB). Additionally, 72 posts under Group-1 and Group-1A are being addressed through TNPSC, " she said.

"Other departments contributing to the recruitment drive include the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department (2,104 posts), the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department (3,353 posts), and the Teachers Recruitment Board (7,535 posts), " she added.

The minister also announced the development of an integrated mobile application designed to simplify the process of applying for competitive examinations conducted by agencies such as TNPSC, TNUSRB, MRB, and TRB.

"The app will provide easy access to exam-related information and allow candidates to submit their applications online, thereby enhancing accessibility and transparency in the recruitment process," she said.