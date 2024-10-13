Begin typing your search...
TN govt to build Kalaignar International Convention Centre at ₹487 crore off Chennai's ECR
The facility off the scenic East Coast Road, formally named Kalaignar International Convention Centre, will be built at a whopping estimated cost of Rs 487 crore.
CHENNAI: After a bus stand, library and most recently a park in Chennai that was opened only last week, the Tamil Nadu government has now announced a sprawling convention centre in Muttukadu named after late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.
The convention centre, for which the tender have been issued, will spread across 5 lakh square feet.
