    TN govt to build Kalaignar International Convention Centre at ₹487 crore off Chennai's ECR

    The facility off the scenic East Coast Road, formally named Kalaignar International Convention Centre, will be built at a whopping estimated cost of Rs 487 crore.

    CHENNAI: After a bus stand, library and most recently a park in Chennai that was opened only last week, the Tamil Nadu government has now announced a sprawling convention centre in Muttukadu named after late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

    The convention centre, for which the tender have been issued, will spread across 5 lakh square feet.

