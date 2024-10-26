TN govt taking all efforts to complete Chennai Metro Rail phase-II on time: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government was making all efforts to complete the second phase of the Chennai Metro Rail on time, assured Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday.

Reviewing the Phase -II works along with Union Urban Affairs and Housing Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the headquarters of Chennai Metro Rail Limited in the city, Stalin thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government for obliging him and approving the Rs 63,246-crore phase-II project stretching 118.9 km, and said he has advised the officials to expedite the implementation of the second phase.

“My government and the officials are making all efforts to complete the project within the stipulated time,” Stalin said, pointing out that about Rs 19,229 crore has been spent so far on the project which is progressing fast.

Recalling the commencement of phase-I in 2007 jointly by the State and Union governments during the then regime of late chief minister M Karunanidhi, Chief Minister Stalin said the people of Chennai were benefiting immensely from the Rs 22,150 crore first phase of Metro Rail project, with as many as 3.5 lakh people using it daily on the 54.1-km long network in the city.