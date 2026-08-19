TN govt staff to get 1-year maternity leave for third child

The original 90 days of maternity leave was raised to six months in 2011, nine months in 2016, and extended to one year (365 days) in July 2021 by the respective state governments of the day.

Under the standard eligibility framework, the 365-day benefit applies to regular women state employees with fewer than two surviving children, a government source said.

However, in line with directives from the Supreme Court and subsequent state amendments, state government employees with two or more surviving children remain entitled to 12 weeks (84 days) of maternity leave with full pay. A senior official also said that soon a detailed government order will be issued to give effect to the announcement in the Assembly.