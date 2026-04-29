Government must treat 3rd maternity leave on par with 1st two: High Court

The court said that maternity leave for the third pregnancy has been restricted to 12 weeks, that is three months, and such restrictions made by the government is against the dictum of the Supreme Court and the high court and, hence, cannot be approved.

The bench noted that in every pregnancy, whether first, second or third, the suffering is the same and deserves equal care prepartum as well as postpartum; therefore, the government cannot show any discrimination while approving maternity benefits for the third pregnancy.

Terming the government’s 12-week limit on maternity leave for the third pregnancy unjustifiable, the bench set aside the order of the principal district judge, Villupuram, and directed the petitioner’s application for maternity leave equal to the first and second pregnancies to be granted.