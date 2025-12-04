TN Govt staff protest across State seeking old pension scheme, want lakhs of vacancies filled

CHENNAI: Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees Union in Kancheepuram staged a protest near the District Collectorate, demanding the cancellation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for all state government employees.

Union leaders accused the government of failing to fulfil the promises earlier made by Chief Minister MK Stalin in 2021, ahead of polls.

They said government employees felt cheated, and therefore had no choice but to resume state-wide protest. They also demanded the release of pending arrears under the 7th Pay Commission, urged that the 41-month termination period of road workers be counted as service, as directed by the court.

The protesters also urged the government to fill lakhs of vacant posts across various departments and regularise the services of thousands of employees working under special time-scale, consolidated pay and honorarium-based appointments, including nutrition workers, anganwadi staff, village administrative employees, rural librarians, nurses, and others.