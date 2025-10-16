TN govt sanctions 20% bonus for TASMAC employees

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order to grant a 20% bonus and ex-gratia payment for the fiscal year 2024-25 to the employees of Tasmac, the state's liquor retail monopoly.

The move, sanctioned by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, will benefit employees of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) and eligible staff working in its retail liquor shops. The bonus and ex-gratia will be provided along with the Deepavali festival allowance.

An official release stated that a total of 24,816 eligible employees will benefit from this initiative, with the state government incurring an expenditure of approximately Rs. 40.62 crore.