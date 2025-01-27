TN govt registers Samsung India Workers Union under Trade Union Act

CHENNAI: Hours before the deadline set by the Madras High Court came to an end, the Tamil Nadu government registered the Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU) under the Trade Union Act 1926. This was one of the key demands of the workers’ protest, which lasted over a month.

Indeed, the CITU on Saturday warned the state government that the Samsung factory workers in Sunguvarchatram would go on strike if their trade union was not registered within the deadline fixed by the Madras High Court.

On December 6, the court directed the labour department to register the SIWU within six weeks, with the deadline ending today (January 27).

The labour department issued the certificate of registration for the trade union, stating: “Samsung India Thozhilalargal Sangam has been registered under the Trade Unions Act 1926 this day, January 27, 2025.”

Nearly 1,500 workers had gone on a 37-day strike to protest the delay in registering the union, along with several other demands.

They ended the protest after the government agreed to comply with the court order, while the management of Samsung assured they would not take any action against the workers who had actively participated in the protest.

