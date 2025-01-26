Samsung stir: CITU warns of protest if workers' union not registered by Jan 27

CHENNAI: CITU on Saturday warned that Samsung factory workers at Sunguvarchatram near Sriperumbudur would stage a protest, if the labour department fails to register the Samsung India Workers’ Union as per the deadline fixed by the Madras High Court (January 27).

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the CITU State Committee Meeting presided over by A Soundararajan, president, held on January 24.

Samsung workers had gone on a 37-day long strike protesting over delay in the union registration and other demands. The protest ended only after the management agreed to maintain status quo and the government promised to abide by the court order for registering the union.

The resolution said that the HC had ordered the union to be registered within 6 weeks of receiving the order. “Though the court’s deadline expires on January 27, the labour department has not registered the union or issued a certificate. This is contempt of court,” it said.

Calling the State government’s neglect of factory workers condemnable, Soundararajan added: “This is creating a situation where workers have to protest again. We urge the State government to immediately register the Samsung union to maintain industrial peace, considering the seriousness of this issue.”