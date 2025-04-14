TN govt promotes Tamil globally through research, education

CHENNAI: The works of Tamil scholars are being nationalised by the State government with the noble aim of making these valuable contributions accessible to people across the world at an affordable price. Accordingly, the books of 179 scholars have been nationalised so far, with a total amount of Rs 14.42 crore provided as royalty towards the nationalisation of these works.

In addition, Tamil language classes are being conducted in a language lab that provides a conducive environment for learning. These classes cater to people from other Indian states and foreign countries who wish to learn Tamil out of their love for this ancient classical language.

The classes are offered in two levels: an introductory level for three months and a special advanced course for six months. Students from various regions, including the United States, France, Germany, Canada, South Africa, Sweden, China, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore, are expected to benefit from these programs.

A Thirukkural Art Gallery has been established on the premises of the International Institute of Tamil Studies, spanning an area of 2,500 sq. ft. This gallery was set up with a fund of Rs 10 lakh provided by the State government. The gallery exhibits photographs related to the Thirukkural and Thiruvalluvar, 150 paintings, and over 1,500 books associated with the Thirukkural and Thiruvalluvar.

Since 2013, research chairs have been established by the State government with additional support from private donors, with the aim of supporting research scholars at the International Institute of Tamil Studies who are pursuing higher education. So far, 15 research chairs have been established.

A total of 18 theses have been published through the Tholkappiyar Research Chair, which was established with a deposit of Rs 50 lakh. Similarly, nine theses have been published through the Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Arts and Sociology Development Research Chair, which was set up with a deposit of Rs one crore sanctioned by the State government.

In each language chair, a professor is appointed exclusively to teach and carry out research in that particular language. The professor coordinates research projects, seminars, and linguistic events, typically involving an average of ten research scholars. The TN government also provides financial assistance to support the global growth of the Tamil language through the establishment of Tamil chairs in national and international universities.

These Tamil chairs help explore and utilise Tamil-related books, libraries, and archives available at those institutions to enhance research in Tamil literature, grammar, and culture. Efforts are also being made to publish rare Tamil books.

