Tamil New Year 2025: A glimpse into traditional games of Tamil land

CHENNAI: Take a trip down memory lane and imagine a Sunday evening when you peacefully sit with your cousins or friends to play pallanguzhi or go out with them to play ezhu kal. These nostalgic memories capture how deeply we were connected to our traditions and community.

However, with time, most of these games have faded away, leaving the current generation clueless about many of them. DT Next seizes this opportunity on Thamizh Puthandu (April 14) to offer a sneak peek into the traditional games of Tamil Nadu and explore why they are not as prevalent today.

Vinita Sidhartha, founder of Kreeda Games, began her journey 25 years ago to research, document, and understand how traditional games are played. Despite her efforts to create awareness about these games for future generations, she faced skepticism from some. “All the traditional games in Tamil Nadu lack official evidence or documentation about their history and existence. What we have is merely oral history, though there was a strong gaming tradition in the state,” Vinita notes.

Vinita Sidhartha

She points to temples as the best evidence of the traditional board games played in Tamil Nadu. “In many temples and monuments, traces can be found on the floors and walls. Temples are social spaces where people visit not just to pray, but also to engage with each other,” adds the founder, who has conducted thorough research on the games played in Chennai.

Peek into traditional games

Some of the longstanding games of the region include pallanguzhi, aadu puli aattam, dayakattam, ghilli thanda, pambaram, ezhu kal, paandi, anju kal, and many others. While these games are often discussed, there is no evidence regarding their origin or popularity. “Pallanguzhi has been widely discussed in the past and continues to thrive today. In almost every temple, aadu puli aattam can be found, often in multiple versions with different numbers of tigers and goats,” she shares. Evidence of these games has been uncovered in temples every few feet.

Dayakattam has various versions, with some claiming the square should be in the corners. Players have engaged with both six- and eight-square versions, but the five-square version is the most consistent.

Traces of dhahdi & solah seedi in Chennai

Dhahdi is a traditional game from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “Evidence of this game can be found in many temples in Chennai, including the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple and near the Butter Ball in Mahabalipuram. Yet, few know the name of the game or how it was played in Tamil Nadu. There is no clear reason for its disappearance,” she states.

Many boards have been discovered here, but people don’t remember them. Solah seedi also made its way from northern India and was once prevalent.

Need for documentation

Vinita emphasises the urgent need to start documenting the available information, as much has already been lost. “As elderly people age, we need to record the rules and guidelines before they vanish. Furthermore, preserving the temple floors is vital, as they reflect our past and can be passed down to future generations,” the 57-year-old explains.

Vinita believes the decline of traditional games began with the shift from joint families to nuclear ones. “We found other forms of entertainment that suited our lifestyles, and people’s memories began to fade,” she explains.

The traditional games of Tamil Nadu not only focus on enjoyment but also help build memory, strengthen strategic skills, sharpen minds, and enhance overall emotional well-being.

ALSO READ: Tamil New Year Special: The windows to Tamil Nadu’s glorious past

ALSO READ: TN govt promotes Tamil globally through research, education